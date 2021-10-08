Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.72 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

