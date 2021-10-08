Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCL. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of £89.00 million and a PE ratio of 332.50. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

