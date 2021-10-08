Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Randstad stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

