AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $118.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

