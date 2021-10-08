Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,889,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.