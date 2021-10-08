Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,795 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average volume of 279 put options.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Organogenesis by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

