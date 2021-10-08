Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 980 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Datadog were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock worth $260,103,671 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.83 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

