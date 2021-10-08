Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 99,448 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,448 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTBT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

