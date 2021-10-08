Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

