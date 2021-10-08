Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 36,074 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $8,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

