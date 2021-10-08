Blair William & Co. IL Has $889,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.