LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LiveRamp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of RAMP opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

