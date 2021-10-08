Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 504 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $104.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

