Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $93,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

