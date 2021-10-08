Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

