Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.47 and last traded at $133.89. Approximately 6,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 707,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

