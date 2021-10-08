Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 451,904 shares.The stock last traded at $111.04 and had previously closed at $110.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.