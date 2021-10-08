Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

