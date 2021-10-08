Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 7,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $287,978.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,519 shares of company stock worth $6,770,959.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $75,975,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

