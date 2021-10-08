bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €8.70 ($10.24) price target on the stock.

BPOSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.