Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Target Price at $37.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

