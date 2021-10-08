Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.32 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

