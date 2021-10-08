Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $453.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

