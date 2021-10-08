Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

