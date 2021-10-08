Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

BOSSY stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

