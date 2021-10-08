Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RDFN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

