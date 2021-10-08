Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20.

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

