XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $1,341,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

