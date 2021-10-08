Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $800,591.40 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

