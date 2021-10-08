Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $348.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

