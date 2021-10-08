Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55,000.00.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

