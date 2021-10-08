Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $725.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,914 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

