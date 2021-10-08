Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 745.07 ($9.73) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 771.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.02. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

