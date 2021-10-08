Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €190.52 ($224.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €197.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €213.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

