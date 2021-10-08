Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.