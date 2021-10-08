Legal & General Group Plc Sells 42,611 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,167 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Tapestry worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

TPR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

