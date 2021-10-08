Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Autohome by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

NYSE ATHM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

