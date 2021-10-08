Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.