AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

