JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

