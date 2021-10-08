Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $21.20 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

