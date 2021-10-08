HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.04 ($95.34).

ETR:HEI opened at €63.90 ($75.18) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €70.92 and a 200 day moving average of €73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

