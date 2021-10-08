Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Marchex stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

