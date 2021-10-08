AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after acquiring an additional 525,220 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

