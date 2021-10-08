AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 322.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,639 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

