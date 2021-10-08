AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

