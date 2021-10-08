Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $156.00 at Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.

NYSE BHVN opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $6,835,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

