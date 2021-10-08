Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $156.00 at Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.
BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.
NYSE BHVN opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $6,835,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
