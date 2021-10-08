Bank of America Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $233,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

