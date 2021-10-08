Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $96.24 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

