Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 6.6%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 15,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 486,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

